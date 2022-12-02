Jubilation on the Champs-Élysées and many other cities after Morocco’s qualification

After the meeting between Morocco and Canada, Moroccan fans took to the streets of Lyon, Marseille and Nice to celebrate the Atlas Lions qualifying for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

The performance of the Atlas Lions was celebrated with dignity as far as France. This Thursday, after Morocco’s win against Canada (0-0), it is synonymous with qualification for the round of 16. World CupMany supporters of Hakim Ziyech’s team took to the streets of Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Nice.

In Marseille, hundreds of Morocco supporters gathered quietly in the Old Port to celebrate qualification in the final, their first at a World Cup since 1986. Fireworks were especially launched. An important security device is placed around the shadow of the old port. Several dozen CRS vans were parked at the foot of Canebière and at the foot of rue de la République.

In Lyon, Atlas Lions fans chanted for Blaise Belgore. Many horns were heard especially on the streets of the capital city of Kowloon. In Nice, fifty supporters gathered around the Place Massena in the city center.

A great excitement in the country

In Morocco, a great joy occupied the supporters. From Casablanca to Rabat, from Marrakech to Salé, from upscale neighborhoods to working-class suburbs, jubilation erupted everywhere in this football-mad country. Avenue Mohammed V, the main artery of the capital, was attacked by supporters all dressed in red, draped in the national flag, with a green star, exploding smoke bombs, and a deafening blare of horns.

Top of Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium, Morocco are unbeaten since the start of the World Cup (two wins, one draw) and will therefore be there for the round of 16. They now await the results of Group E (Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica), this Thursday evening, to know the names of their opponents.