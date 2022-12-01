WhatsApp: This new feature that users have been waiting for a long time

essential

Whatsapp introduces new messaging feature. Some users have been asking for it for a long time. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, asked.

Whatsapp has something new. A new feature already present in other messengers, has been adopted by WhatsApp. It allows you to… send messages to yourself.

While some users may find it uninteresting, this feature has long been requested by many Whatsapp users. This will let you “send yourself notes, reminders or lists,” Facebook’s Mason-Thai explains. In short, “to make your life easier”, refers to the meta.

? You’ve been waiting for it, and here it is: #Share Introducing a new feature that lets you create a conversation with yourself! Now you can send notes, reminders or lists to make your life easier? pic.twitter.com/D6qT9X0gLP — Meta France (@MetaFrance) November 28, 2022

This new feature creates a bridge between your smartphone and your computer, especially for photos.

This new feature is now released. It is already available on iOS with a version equal to 22.23.74 or later and on Android with version 2.22.23.77 or later.

WhatsApp has 31 million users in France. It is the second largest social network behind Facebook at 40 million and ahead of Instagram at 28 million.