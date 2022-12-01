Reinforcement of Baltic fleet: Russia equips its warships with hypersonic missiles

A brand new Russian warship, the Admiral Golovko, has undergone sea trials, the Baltic Naval News Service reported on Monday. At this time, the source said, the ship of Project 22350 entered the Baltic Sea to carry out tests. These tests will test the building’s life support systems, including navigation, communications, rescue, ventilation and air conditioning. In addition, tests are carried out on propulsion, steering, auxiliary mechanisms and anchoring gear.

“Ship’s speed, maneuvering and vibration tests are carried out in different modes”, He noted that the tests included service ships and naval aviation of the Baltic fleet.

The battleship Admiral Golovko was built at the Northern Shipyard in St. Petersburg. This is the third ship of the construction project named 22350. Two other warships from this family, Admiral Gorchkov and Admiral Kassadonov, are already in service with the Northern Fleet.

The main armament of these ships is a rocket system with cruise missiles Calibr And Onyx. The buildings of this series are also expected to be equipped with the latest hypersonic system Zircon.