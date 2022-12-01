Home World Reinforcement of Baltic fleet: Russia equips its warships with hypersonic missiles

Reinforcement of Baltic fleet: Russia equips its warships with hypersonic missiles

Dec 01, 2022 0 Comments
Reinforcement of Baltic fleet: Russia equips its warships with hypersonic missiles

A brand new Russian warship, the Admiral Golovko, has undergone sea trials, the Baltic Naval News Service reported on Monday. At this time, the source said, the ship of Project 22350 entered the Baltic Sea to carry out tests. These tests will test the building’s life support systems, including navigation, communications, rescue, ventilation and air conditioning. In addition, tests are carried out on propulsion, steering, auxiliary mechanisms and anchoring gear.

“Ship’s speed, maneuvering and vibration tests are carried out in different modes”, He noted that the tests included service ships and naval aviation of the Baltic fleet.

The battleship Admiral Golovko was built at the Northern Shipyard in St. Petersburg. This is the third ship of the construction project named 22350. Two other warships from this family, Admiral Gorchkov and Admiral Kassadonov, are already in service with the Northern Fleet.

The main armament of these ships is a rocket system with cruise missiles Calibr And Onyx. The buildings of this series are also expected to be equipped with the latest hypersonic system Zircon.

See also  Four people have been detained in France in connection with the news - overseas - the former office of Charlie Hebdo

You May Also Like

Jubilation on the Champs-Élysées and many other cities after Morocco's qualification

Jubilation on the Champs-Élysées and many other cities after Morocco’s qualification

Cinema UGC Saumur » Next opening pending

Cinema UGC Saumur » Next opening pending

Intelligence économique : Dakhla abrite la 3e édition du FAAIE

Dakhla hosts the 3rd edition of FAAIE

Royal Envoys in Africa: C. Benmousa received in Botswana

Royal Envoys in Africa: C. Benmousa received in Botswana

9è Conférence sur les armes biologiques : L'ONU plaide pour des progrès même en "période de défis géopolitiques"

9th Biological Weapons Conference: UN to move forward ‘in times of geopolitical challenges’

Investigation in the background of the lawyers' protest Africa | DW

Investigation in the background of the lawyers’ protest Africa | DW

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.