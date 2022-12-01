Less than one in a thousand to find the answer

Whether it’s calculating our bills, establishing a weekly grocery or annual budget, and how to use our monthly income, we all need math skills in our lives. Flexibility of thinking and mathematical calculations are some of the skills needed to solve these problems.

Mathematical intelligence generally refers to your ability to reason and perform basic arithmetic calculations. It helps in understanding geometric shapes and manipulating equations. Mathematical intelligence is an indicator of general intelligence because many everyday mental tasks require simple arithmetic operations. This is why math tests are often included in IQ tests.

While IQ can be a (debatable) predictor of things like academic success, experts caution that it doesn’t guarantee success in life. Sometimes people with very high IQs don’t do well in life, while people with average IQs can thrive.

What can IQ tests reveal?

The measurement of intelligence through IQ tests has long been a hot and controversial topic in psychology and education. Math tests are one of the most popular psychological tests used today.

For many tests, a score of 100 is considered the average IQ.

68% of the scores are within one standard deviation of the mean (ie between 85 and 115). This means that nearly 70% score within plus or minus 15 points of the mean. 95% of scores fall within a range of two standard deviations (between 70 and 130).

Values ​​beyond these points represent only a small portion of the population, meaning that only a small percentage of people have very low (below 70) or very high (above 130) IQ.

Scores below 70 may indicate some form of developmental or learning disability, while scores above 130 may indicate giftedness.

To try to solve this test, we advise you to bring a paper, a pen … patience and your ingenuity.

I admit it took me a while to understand and find a solution.

But here is the answer to this test:

If 0001 = 1, we conclude that every 0 is 0 and 1 is 1 to reach this result.

Substitution: 0 + 0 + 0 + 1 = 1

If 0002 = 2, in the same way, to reach this result, every 0 has the value 0 and 2 the value 2. Substitution: 0 + 0 + 0 + 2 = 2

3198 = 4 If we know that 1 is 1 then 3 must be 1, 9 must be 2 and 8 must be 0.

That is, permuting the numbers we have: 1 + 1 + 2 + 0 = 4

So you may ask, why 9 2 and 8 0? 1 instead of 8 and 9 is 1???

Because 4946 = 3 in the final sum

4 is 0, 6 is 1, and 9 can only result in 2.

Alternate:

0+2+0+1=3

So:

2457 = 2. Substitute: 2 + 0 + 0 + 0 = 2

6537 = 2. Substitute: 1 + 0 + 1 + 0 = 2

8962 = 5. Substitute: 0 + 2 + 1 + 2 = 5

3223 = 6. Substitute: 1 + 2 + 2 + 1 = 6

7110 = 2. Substitution: 0 + 1 + 1 + 0 = 2

Therefore:

5048 = 0. Substitution: 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

5048 equals 0

