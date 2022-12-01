Dakhla hosts the 3rd edition of FAAIE

“Africa of Innovation, National Policies and African Cooperation” is the theme chosen for the 3rd edition of the Forum of the Associations of African Economic Intelligence (FAAIE). In addition to exchanges and experience sharing, the event will also award the Africa Prize for Economic Intelligence Research, distinguishing the best books, doctorates and masters produced by African teachers and doctoral students.

city Takla Welcome, since December 5 to 73rd Edition of the Forum of African Competitive Intelligence Associations (FAAIE) Launched under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the meeting will be themed “Africa Africa of Innovation, National Policies and African Cooperation”.

According to organizers, national associationsEconomic intelligence English-speaking, Portuguese-speaking and French-speaking Africa, institutional actors and African and non-African professionals working in Africa. The crowd will watch its presentation Africa Prize for Economic Intelligence Research Distinguishes the best books, doctorates and masters produced by African teachers and doctoral students.

Includes signing event program Collective agreements Regarding economic intelligence and strengthening of African capacities, membership of the Forum of New National Associations of Mali, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The meeting will also see the signing of two partnership agreements: the first with the International Association of Economic Intelligence Professionals, headquartered in the United States, and the second with the French Academy of Economic Intelligence, headquartered in Paris. It is noted that these partnerships fall within the framework of international cooperative relations of the Forum of African Economic Intelligence Associations.

