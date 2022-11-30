7 Simple Steps to Writing an Essay as a Student

There are many important steps that go into writing an essay as a student. It can seem complicated and intimidating, but the process doesn’t need to be complicated and intimidating, if you’re prepared with the right resources at hand. In this guide, we’ll go over all the 7 simple steps that make up the essay writing process as a student, so you’ll feel confident in every step of your writing experience! Let’s get started on the steps I use to do my essay!

1) Choose a topic

Choose the subject of your essay carefully, but do not be too specific. For example, if you were writing about education, you may want to choose one of the following: public schools in America, private schools in America, home schooling, etc. You would not want to narrow it down any more than that and would want to include other perspectives within the essay

2) Do your research

Researching is one of the most important parts of writing a paper. It provides you with the knowledge and understanding that will make your paper stronger. Start by picking a topic and gathering information on it. Read up on everything you can find and then narrow down your research so that you can focus your paper on what is most relevant to the topic. You should also use this time to decide what type of essay format is right for your essay (informative, descriptive, etc).

3) Create an outline

Create an outline of your essay by listing what you will write about in each paragraph. The first paragraph should be the introduction and introduce the reader to the topic. The next paragraphs should talk about how you are going to answer this question or what kind of evidence you will provide for this claim. Then make sure that your essay has a conclusion that summarizes everything that was talked about in the essay.

4) Write your thesis statement

A thesis statement is the most important part of your essay. Your paper should be able to be boiled down into one sentence, and this sentence is your thesis statement. This thesis statement should give you an idea about what you are trying to prove or explore in your work. For example: The use of color symbolism in The Great Gatsby is prevalent or John Steinbeck's portrayal of women in East of Eden contributes to his ideas about gender roles.

5) Write the body of your essay

Writing a paper is not easy, but it’s also not impossible. It takes time and effort, but the payoff is worth it. Writing the body of your essay is where you can get creative with your ideas, supporting them with evidence and citations. When you’re done with this step, take some time to re-read what you’ve written so far in order to make sure everything flows nicely. If you don’t cite any sources or fail to provide evidence for your claims then chances are good that someone else will try and do it for you – and they won’t be happy if they find out!

6) Write the conclusion of your essay

Write the conclusion of your essay, including any final thoughts. Your essay conclusion should summarize all of your points and wrap up what you want the reader to take away from reading it. The best way to do this is by using one or two sentences that show what you have learned about the topic, why this knowledge is important for others, and how they can apply these lessons in their own life. Remember that concluding paragraphs don't need to be long, but they should be concise.

7) Edit and proofread your essay

Editing and proofreading your essay is very important before you turn it in. Edit: Read over the essay and check for grammar, spelling, and other errors. Proofread: Read over the essay one last time to make sure that there are no errors. Make sure you use proper English, but don’t worry about punctuation or capitalization if they are not necessary.

