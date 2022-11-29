Tesla redesigned the 2023 Model 3 to cut production costs

According to the latest rumors, Tesla is developing a new Model 3 design codenamed “Highland”. The company’s goal will be to reduce the complexity and number of components required to manufacture the sedan. The redesign may include changes to the car’s exterior and powertrain performance. The project will also be based on remodeling 2021 Model S. However, it’s unclear whether the redesigned Model 3 will feature the controversial flywheel found on its more expensive sibling.

A new Model 3 is coming next year

Reuters reports that Gigafactory Tesla’s factory in Shanghai will begin production of the new Model 3 in the third quarter of 2023. The Fremont plant will also produce a redesigned sedan at the same time. It’s unclear how much Tesla expects to save on the new Model 3, or whether the company will pass those savings on to consumers. Tesla currently makes about $9,500 in profit on each car it produces. Reuters also did not specify whether the update would include the automaker’s next-generation 4680-cell batteries. In 2020, Elon Musk explained that a new battery design would allow Tesla to produce a $25,000 electric car in three years, potentially the Model 1.

Although the 2023 calendar is accurate, we can assume that it may be subject to changes. Reuters has gone a little wrong with Tesla recently, and it’s not like the American company is known for meeting deadlines. When the automaker first announced Cyber ​​TruckFor example, Elon Musk has said that mass production will begin in 2021. The date was first pushed back to 2022 and then to 2023.