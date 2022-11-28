How to Enable Wi-Fi Calling on Your Android or iOS Smartphone?

Even in the city, mobile network coverage is not always optimal indoors, leading to poor quality calls. To overcome this, opt for an option that is not yet implemented on smartphones: Wi-Fi calling, also known as VoWiFi, for Voice over WiFi. This function also enables sending SMS messages over the same type of connection if required.

VoWiFi simply hides in mobile settings. Handling is fast because it is enough to execute a simple option. On an iPhone, go to “Settings,” then “Phone,” then “Wi-Fi Calling” and “Wi-Fi Calling” on this iPhone.

On Android devices, go to “Calls and SMS” and then “Make and receive Wi-Fi calls”. It applies to devices running Android stock or with a neat interface that allows you to prioritize calls over Wi-Fi or mobile network.

Terminology varies depending on manufacturers’ interfaces and location of choice. For example, on Oppo, this option is hidden in “Mobile Network” > “SIM 1” (or 2) > “Wi-Fi Calls”. On Samsung, you need to go to the “Phone” app, then click on the three dots at the top right of the screen, select “Settings” and activate the “Wi-Fi Calls” option.

An option depending on the operator selected

Travelers should know: this option is not supported abroad. Therefore, we would advise you to go for instant messaging apps like WhatsApp to make calls over Wi-Fi to avoid using any app outside of the expensive package, as you can do in France.

In France, the availability of the Wi-Fi calling option depends on the package used. Free Mobile has only enabled this option since February 2022, currently reserving it for its 5G mobile plan.

Orange notes that all its 4G and 5G packages are compatible with Wi-Fi calling, and that this option lets you send SMS over WiFi; The same applies to Sosh offers, SFR, including its red offers, and Bouygues Telecom (including B&You). Virtual operators like CDiscount Mobile or LaPoste Mobile also offer the option. As for smartphones, if they are not more than five years old, they are all compatible with this option.