Here is a wonderful interactive map of the observable universe

website A map of the universe Allows you to explore the map of the known universe. Each dot represents a galaxy, so we go back 13.7 billion years… to the first moments of the universe.

The universe is 13.7 billion years old. And while traveling through space, we also travel through time. So, by looking at the sky, in deep space, we can map the history of the universe. This is how it was born Interactive map A map of the universe.

Developed by scientists at Johns Hopkins University in the US, it was modeled after 15 years of use of the telescope in New Mexico and data from NASA. It’s a map of the observable universe—that’s why it’s a slice of the universe, like a slice of pizza. Besides, the total number of cosmological objects on the screen must be reduced, because a 2D map cannot display all of them at once – ” The image will be completely saturated with dots “.

From now until the first minutes after the Big Bang… // Source: Johns Hopkins University

The complete picture, if it can be made out, looks more like a sphere than a slice of pizza. But whatever happens, we will be at the center of it: not that the Milky Way is at the center of the universe, but that the observation point is necessarily at the center. If you make this map from another galaxy, you will also be at the center.

A complete graph looks like a sphere. The observer is always at the center. //Source: Johns Hopkins University

Scroll through the universe

Each point on the graph is a Galaxy. About 200,000 are shown, and you have to imagine that there are billions of them eachStars (and a large number of extraterrestrials). The dots change color as the graph progresses: the expansion of the universe changes the wavelength of light. As you go, the items will appear red.

The “Explore Map” section allows you to scroll through the Universe map. You begin your journey from our galaxy, the Milky Way. Then, the more you go back to the page, the more you travel back in time and farther into space. An indicator on the left shows the number of billions of years you travel. At the end of the race, you encounter the first lights captured by the astronomers. These were among the first moments after the Big Bang. This is the limit: we can’t see beyond that at the moment.