American-style graduation ceremony at Lycée Marie-Curie

RELEASING THE CAPS, IN ORDER: On Thursday evening, the graduation ceremony for Marie-Curie High School students BTS (Higher Technical Certificate) Promotion 2022, under the makeshift marquee of the school cafeteria, looked like an American ceremony. . In the presence of their teachers, Academic Director Thierry Aumage and Headmaster Pascal Toussaint, who thus made his last “exit”, BTS support students for management activities, management of small and medium enterprises, management accounting, banking, family socioeconomics, IT services for companies, international trade, Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism and Accounting and Management were awarded. The partner institutions of the school with 450 students were invited to the event organized by the students of BTS Support for Administrative Action in close cooperation with the agents of the school catering service who made an excellent cocktail dinner. “This evening is an opportunity to recall the importance of maintaining a real dialogue with the institutions involved in the training of students,” stresses Principal Pascal Toussaint. In this regard, Bertrand Dulon, President of the Committee of Accountants of the Hautes-Pyrénées, presented three checks for €150 to three “deserving” students.