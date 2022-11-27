TV channel, time and possible combinations

Spain and Germany clash this Sunday in the first round of the 2022 World Cup. Here are the possible lineups, channel and airtime.

Contrasting debuts for Spain and Germany on day one of the 2022 World Cup. To get into the running in Qatar, the Spaniards thrashed Costa Rica (7-0) while the Germans surprised Japan (lost, 1-2) and this Sunday’s meeting between the two former world champions promises some tough opposition. The Mannschaft She must succeed in practice if she wants to stay alive. The Rose Must qualify for round of 16 today.

Luis Enrique will provide a 4-3-3 with Olmo, Asensio and Torres. Captain Busquets will start in the middle, Petry and Kavi. At the back, Laporte linked up with Garcia in central defence. On the German side, Hansi Flick will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with only Gnabry up front, supported by Müller, Gundogan and Musiala. Goretzka should be installed at this time.

Possible combinations

Spain : Simon – Carvajal, Garcia, Laporte, Alba – Kavi, Busquets, Petri – Torres, Asensio, Olmo

Germany : Neuer – Kehrer, Süle, Rüdiger, Raum – Kimmich, Goretzka – Müller, Gündogan, Musiala – Gnabry

On which channel?

You can watch the match between Spain and Germany from 8:00 PM onwards TF1 And beIN Sports 1. It can be followed on both channels platform.