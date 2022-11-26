Sephora Grasse » The next opening is pending

In the Sea of ​​the Alps From the Alpes Côte d’Azur, Sephora Cross is still waiting for its first store to open … So welcome to Grassois and Grassois for lovers of top brands of cosmetics and fragrances.

The Sephora store in Grasse in the Alpes Maritimes department in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region is still waiting for its next opening.

The Sephora brand is present in more than 35 countries with more than 2,500 points of sale, but unfortunately there is not a single one in Grasse in the Alpes Maritimes department in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region. However, it is the world’s No. 2 in its field of operations, behind its arch-rival Marionad.

This is quite surprising as the city is considered one of the world capitals of perfumery. At the moment there is no store of this major brand of cosmetics and perfumes in the entire city of Graz. The town does not even have a suburb! It is one of the most eagerly awaited startup brands by the people of Grasse and Grasse.

Fortunately, a point of sale has opened in the Alpes Maritimes department in the Provence Alpes Côtes d’Azur region. However, the distance to be covered remains relatively long. The first nearest outlet is located at a distance of 32 km.

Sephora near Grasse (32 km)

People are very motivated to buy cosmetics and perfumes, so it is necessary to visit the nearest store. The nearest sales center is located in Cagnes-sur-Mer, 32 km from Grasse.

Close to Grasois and Grasois, this sales center is also located inside one of the main shopping centers of the department.

So the exact address of this nearby outlet is Polygon Riviera Shopping Center, 119 Av. des Alpes, 06800 Cagnes-sur-Mer, France.

Address 1: Polygon Riviera, 119 Ave. Des Alpes, 06800 Cagnes-sur-Mer, France

If you are tired of having to travel at least 32 km, you can also take part in our petition to open a Sephora in Grosse in the Alpes maritime sector. Leave a comment at the bottom of this page and your opinion will finally count!

Opening a Sephora Cross

Do you think buying your cosmetics and perfumes from big brands is too much to reach an outlet 32 ​​km away?!

Leave a comment below this page. This is to indicate your desire to have a Sephora opening in your cross city in the cross field. By showing your interest, you encourage the brand to open an outlet in your city.

So welcome to Grassois and Grassoises. Finally, your opinion matters!