Saudi Arabia’s feat against Argentina has made Arab fans proud

Saudi Arabia achieved the feat by beating Argentina on Tuesday, November 22, to qualify for the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup against Poland on Saturday, November 26. In a few days, the Saudi team has become the standard football team in the Gulf and Arab countries. Saudi Arabia fans are proud, like Akhil, who proudly walks the narrow lanes of Doha’s souks with his country’s green flag on his back. “All the teams in our group are strong, but we will surprise you!”He says with a smile.

Qatar were eliminated from the tournament on Friday, November 25, after a second defeat against Senegal. Saudi Arabia’s victory has allowed Ali to find a Qatari supporter “faith”.

“We have the same habits, the same population. Here, there, we have the same names, the same traditions, we have much in common.” Ali, supporter of Qatar At franceinfo

“We have seen Egyptians and Moroccans here, they share the same sentiments”, Qatar says. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

>> World Cup 2022: Why Qatar Emir’s Picture Carrying Saudi Arabia’s Flag Isn’t Small

A win for everyone, including Bahrain’s non-World Cup neighbours. Mohammed is sitting in the shade with coffee. “It’s a New Era”Because to him, the entire Bay Area has won its race. “One of our countries is hosting the World Cup. It’s very important for the Gulf region. We have great infrastructure and people are discovering us, which is great!”He believes these countries should be allowed to take advantage of the World Cup before asking Some criticisms are fair.