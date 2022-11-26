OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Review: A smartphone that relies on its long battery life

Mobile does not show while taking photos. On the back, it has a triple block with a 64 MPx wide-angle module, whose lens opens at f / 1.7, and two sensors (macro and depth) are connected to 2 MPX (f / 2.4). Most competitors offer an ultra-wide-angle module, which isn’t the case here. This deficit costs him some points.

The Realme GT Master There is a similar key sensor and we can compare them. In their standard mode, mobiles use technology Pixel binding, which joins four pixels together. So they capture 16 Mpx images here.

Primary module: 64 megapixels, f/1.7, eq. 26 mm

Realme GT Master (26mm eq., f/1.8, ISO 222, 1/100 sec.) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (eq. 26 mm, f/1.7, ISO 108, 1/50 s)



During the day, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G delivers satisfactory results, but not to the level of the Realme GT Master. Despite good exposure and controlled color gamut, it fails to deliver the same level of detail and sharpness. The shot lacks a bit of contrast. Good pictures can be taken in well-lit areas, but the competition is often a bit better.

Realme GT Master (26mm eq., f/1.8, ISO 7587, 1/17 sec.) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (eq. 26 mm, f/1.7, ISO 6551, 1/17 s)



At night, it gets seriously worse. Excessive digital smoothing drastically reduces the amount of detail. Realme does not shine in exercise either, but retains significantly more information, despite the appearance of very pronounced digital noise. So he has the advantage.

64 megapixel mode

64MP night mode 64MP Day Mode



Settings can take pictures in full definition. Unfortunately the 64 megapixel shot doesn’t offer much detail. A statement that applies day and night.

Portrait mode, selfies and video

On the front, there is a 16 Mpx sensor whose lens opens at f/2. It allows you to capture solid selfies with very high detail. In the case of strong light sources, the management of dynamics becomes dangerous, but the color measurement should be more natural.

The smartphone is capable of shooting in Full HD at 30 frames per second. There is nothing over the top, but the result is perfect and allows you to take good shots. Again, competition offers more opportunities in video.