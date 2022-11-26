If winter falls on the water in Quebec

Myth or fact?

The question arises: Does rain now dominate Quebec winters? Southern regions receive liquid precipitation during the cool season. Greater Montreal, Montregi, Outais and Estrie regularly experience the pain of a meltdown that has the effect of bringing compounds.

“In light of the normal data that has been developing in Quebec, one might think that this is becoming a reality,” says meteorologist Régène Ouimet. Winters in Quebec are mainly snow. This is true in most areas . . . but it seems that gaps are forming, especially in the south of the province.

Winter is getting warmer

For 80 years, winters in Quebec have been more snowy than the amount of rain received. In fact, Montreal has only had six seasons in which this trend has reversed. Also, they have been observed since 1980.

“Historically, for a long time, the amount of snow seen in winter in Quebec has been significantly higher than the rain,” Région Ouimet says. “All the same nuances are there. Over the past 30 years, 63% of rain in Montreal has been snow, 34% and 30% in Quebec and Caspé, respectively.”

Cold regions

For Quebec, there is only one exception: 2004. Winters are very cold and snowy, so rain prevails. Further east, the Caspé never experienced a cold period dominated by liquid rain.

“In southern Quebec, the case of Godino is interesting,” continues Régène Ouimet. “Winters with more rain than snow are rarer than in Montreal. We’ve only had two consecutive winters (1980 and 1981) where there was more rain than snow. It has to be. These winters have had ridiculously little snow (little snow record) said.”

Decisive December

December will be decisive in the winter when rains will change the landscape. If the season is slow to start, mildness and liquid precipitation dominate.

“Before Christmas, Quebec goes through a critical period,” concludes Régène Ouimet. In recent years, the south of the province has observed ten days when temperatures go above freezing.”

In collaboration with Rejean Ouimet, meteorologist.

