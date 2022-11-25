Home Science On Mars, persistence describes a complex environment

On Mars, persistence describes a complex environment

Nov 25, 2022 0 Comments
On Mars, persistence describes a complex environment
An artist’s impression of Jezero Crater, which once contained a large lake of river water forming a delta. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Decryption – Rover’s analyzes bring first geological surprises to Jezero Crater

For nearly two years, NASA’s Perseverance Rover The Martian Crater crosses Jezero, the site of an ancient lake. If one of the mission’s ultimate goals is to bring rock samples back to Earth, the rover will communicate daily with our planet and transmit analytical results with its instruments. A new series of articles has been published in the journals Science And Scientific advancesand provides some keys to understanding the geological history of the crater.

Remember that this landing spot is not chosen at random. Located in the northern hemisphere of the Red Planet, the 35 km-diameter Jezero Crater filled with water 3.6 billion years ago, making it an interesting site to search for traces of ancient life.

We expected the sedimentary rocks characteristic of ancient lakes, but they were actually igneous rocks

Olivier Peissac, CNRS Research Director at the Sorbonne University and co-author of this work

The published studies relate to the ground at the bottom of the crater, where the robot landed in February 2021, and they compile results from three instruments…

This article is for subscribers only. 80% is left for you to discover.

Holy Friday

-70% on digital subscription

Already subscribed?
to login

See also  Discovery of new organ in human body, examination of 12 heads of the dead | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

You May Also Like

Tribune de Genève

European Space Agency: A professor from the University of Geneva has been selected as an astronaut

molecule inedite atmosphere exoplanete webb

James Webb reveals the atmosphere of an exoplanet like never before

Kimberella

The discovery of the remains of the oldest food eaten on Earth

Mars vue par Hubble en 2001

What are sunsets like on Mars?

Energy: Moderation, Inflation or Favorable Weather? Energy consumption in France continues to fall, eliminating the risk of cuts in 2022

Energy: Moderation, Inflation or Favorable Weather? Energy consumption in France continues to fall, eliminating the risk of cuts in 2022

After Centimeters and Millimeters, here are Quectometres and Ronametres!

After Centimeters and Millimeters, here are Quectometres and Ronametres!

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.