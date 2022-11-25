European Space Agency: A professor from the University of Geneva has been selected as an astronaut

– A professor from the University of Geneva was selected as an astronaut Raphaël Liégeois, assistant professor at the Faculty of Medicine, was one of the five candidates selected.

Born in Belgium in 1988, Raphael Legios joined the University of Geneva in 2021. Notably, he teaches neuroengineering there. ESA

They are among more than 22,500 people, including 668 Swiss, who applied to become European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts in 2021. On Wednesday, five selected files were made public by the agency. Among them, two are “Swiss”: the Bernese physician Marco Sieber and the Belgian neurologist Raphael Legios, who teaches at the University of Geneva.

“Announced yesterday in Paris, the promotion of the European Space Agency’s new astronauts delighted the University of Geneva community,” the University of Geneva commented. His website. Raphaël Liégeois is truly part of the family. He is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology and Medical Informatics in the Faculty of Medicine.

Visit to Switzerland

Born in Belgium in 1988, the future astronaut studied biomedical engineering at the University of Liège and basic physics at the University of Paris-Suite Orsay. After earning a doctorate in neuroscience at Liège, he continued his research in Singapore and then at EPFL.

Joins the University of Geneva in 2021. He teaches neuroengineering and statistics, and pursues research on brain dynamics. Many prizes and distinctions have rewarded his work.

Long training

The other three candidates selected by ESA are French Sophie Adenot, Spaniard Pablo Alvarez Fernandez and Briton Rosemary Coogan. The five selected will soon join the European Space Center in Cologne, where they will undergo twelve months of basic training. Then comes the lesson on specifications of the International Space Station (ISS).

Eric Budry A journalist attached to the Tribune de Genève, more specifically covering regional politics. A graduate of the University of Geneva with a master’s degree in political science, he worked for various newspapers before joining Geneva daily in 2000. More information

Did you find an error?Please let us know.