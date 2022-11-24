Home Science What are sunsets like on Mars?

Nov 24, 2022 0 Comments
For years, we’ve known the shape of sunsets from the Red Planet. And it wants to be different from the view offered to earthlings.

The Mars planet, ultimately crystallizes many questions about everything humans haven’t (yet) set foot on. The question is not necessarily so emitted Sunset However, on Mars, the answer is that it would be a shame not to notice. Shared on the site NASA Seven years ago now.

Sunset on Mars: No red, no orange

Images of a sunset on Mars captured on April 15, 2015 by NASA’s Curiosity rover. And they often don’t paint a show in red or orange. From the visual report thus made these colors appeared to be completely absent, and precisely, the rover recorded its first sunset in color.

Blue explained

The sunset recorded at Gale Crater between two dust storms was indeed blue. A Another article Mark Lemon of the site’s Curiosity team explains the phenomenon: “The colors come from just the right amount of fine dust to allow blue light to penetrate the atmosphere.”.

Because near the direction of the Sun

“When blue light scatters on dust”Mark Lemon continues, “It’s closer to the sun’s direction than other colors of light. Other skies are yellow to orange because yellow and red light is scattered across the sky instead of being absorbed or staying close to the sun.

