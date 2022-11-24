Elon Musk Plans ‘Amnesty’ Program for Suspended Accounts

Elon Musk On Wednesday, a fresh vote began on the recovery of suspended accounts TwitterAfter his last poll led him To welcome Donald Trump back to the stage.

“Should Twitter offer amnesty to suspended accounts as long as they don’t violate the law or send outrageous spam? Yes/No,” he asked. Two hours later, more than a million accounts had already spoken in favor of “yes.”

Should Twitter issue amnesties to suspended accounts if they don’t break the law or engage in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022 Access to this content has been blocked out of respect for your consent Click on ” I agree », you accept the placing of cookies by external services, so that you can access the content of our partners I agree And feel free to accept all cookies for one day only with the “I accept today” button in the banner below to get better pay for 20 minutes. More information on the page Cookie Management Policy.

Twitter’s new owner and CEO on Saturday rehabilitated former US President Donald Trump’s account, which had already been banned from the social network. Capital Assault in Washington in January 2021. “People have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” he tweeted, after 15 million accounts responded to his poll on the return of the Republican multi-billionaire, with 51.8% in favor.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has repeatedly explained that he bought Twitter because he sees the platform as a “digital public square” essential to the world’s democracy. He believes that limiting content is too restrictive and undermines freedom of expression. This view raises fears of increased abuse (misinformation, hate speech) on the social network.

Criticized a lot

Elon Musk has been widely criticized for his decisions at the helm of Twitter, from mass layoffs to introducing confusing new features.

He dismisses criticism several times a day on his 118 million-subscriber account, which includes memes (ridiculous images), emoticons, provocations, personal attacks and pirouettes.

“Over time, as we move toward truth, Twitter will earn people’s trust,” he tweeted Wednesday.