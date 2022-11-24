Big Corporations Behind Conspiracy Campaigns

The weakening of democracy in the United States was partially financed by money from large American corporations, including Home Depot, UPS, Boeing, and Delta Air Lines. During the last US election cycle, it paid out no less than US$8 million to promote candidates. Conspiracy theories about the rigging of the 2020 election, although there is no basis for the existence of this rigging.

This has now been highlighted by the latest collection of electoral contributions reported to the Central Election Commission, conducted by an independent body. Accountable.us.

These campaign donations have gone into the pockets of 244 candidates for Senate or House of Representatives positions seeking to undermine democracy and public confidence in the electoral process. These politicians came to the defense of the Capitol rebels January 6, 2021Many took part in the agitation, and the majority arose as a mouthpiece of allegations of deliberate electoral fraud by the former president. Donald Trump To justify his failure.

Home Depot, an American multinational hardware company with 182 stores in Canada, came in at number 4.e A ranking of 20 American corporations have heavily funded these candidates, pouring more than half a million dollars into their campaigns during the last midterm elections. He did it through his political action group in America.

Koch Industries, America’s second-largest private company, topped the list, having given more than US$770,000 to candidates challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential elections and the current president. Joe Biden.

The conglomerate, based largely on oil exploration, is known in the US political finance community for its support of right-wing candidates and conservative policies aimed at limiting laws and regulations.

Among the 20 who have generously contributed to the campaigns of these conspirators, we find the multinational United Parcel Service (UPS), the Boeing Company, the communications giant Comcast Corporation and the US arm of the Swiss bank UPS, Delta Air Lines, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. or the Lockheed Martin Corporation Employee Political Action Committee. All of these companies have economic interests and business operations in Canada as well.

Nearly $11 million has been placed in the pockets of these populist candidates challenging the foundations of American democracy by corporate interests, the National Association of Realtors’ political action groups that protect the interests of real estate agents – the National Beer Wholesalers Association, the National Automobile Dealers Association or the American Bankers Association, Accountable.us reveals. Do not recite to anyone other than them.

According to Brennan Center for Justice, Bernard Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot, which closely monitors threats to democracy and the US electoral system, has personally contributed US$3.35 million to the campaigns of many of these conspirators. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received half a million dollars. Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, received US$100,000. He was defeated in the 2020 election by Donald Trump at the end of the campaign that he claimed had won him. This is incorrect.

Contacted by DutyHome Depot has not denied its support to conspiracy theorists, but its political contributions have targeted Republican and Democratic candidates “on behalf of businesses and retail businesses that create jobs and promote economic growth,” said U.S. spokeswoman Sarah Gorman.

According to The Washington Post, 244 Republican candidates running for seats in the United States Congress in 2022 promoted an electoral coup, with 81 defeated. So these elections ensured that there were a hundred conspiratorial populist conservatives within the US legislative apparatus.

However, opposition to anti-Democrat rhetoric in the Republican camp has helped Democrats avoid the red tide — the color of Donald Trump’s party — that political observers are predicting for these midterm elections. Worse, Joe Biden has been the president of the United States for the past 20 years He saved the most furniture this election cycle, generally unfavorable to the party occupying the White House. He retained his majority in the Senate and lost the House by a narrow majority to the Republican opposition.

According to Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.us, this support for conspiratorial candidates will damage the reputations of corporations that have loosened their purse strings to help get them elected. “The voter rejection of so many conspiracy theorists should send a clear message to these institutions,” he said in an interview. Guardian. Prioritizing political influence over protecting democracy threatens their own bottom line [financiers]. »

