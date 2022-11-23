Protests and Clashes Over China’s Largest iPhone Factory

Footage circulating on social media shows crowds of workers marching through the streets. Riot police are at the scene.

On Wednesday, November 23, large protests erupted at the largest manufacturing plantiPhone of ChinaAccording to videos and photos posted on social networks, it belongs to Taiwanese subcontractor Foxconn Weibo And Twitter. Footage shows a crowd of workers marching down a street, some facing a line of white bodysuits and riot police.

The factory is located in Zhengzhou, central Henan province. A video broadcasts part of the live shows, at night, with dozens of workers shouting “Let’s protect our rights!A police vehicle with police lines and flashing lights. In other footage, a worker can be seen placing a metal barrier on the ground, the author of the video said.They charge!“and”Tear gas bombs!“. A photo taken during the day shows the charred remains of a portal, burned at night.

The hashtag #RiotsFoxconn was censored on Chinese social media Wednesday afternoon. There were, however, some posts online mentioning the protests. Foxconn is a large conglomerate that assembles electronic products for many international brands. The Taiwanese company, a key subcontractor to Apple, has faced a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent months at its largest site in Zhengzhou, the world’s largest iPhone factory. The complex employs more than 200,000 people, usually on site.

Foxconn had decided to limit the site to in-house workers. But hundreds of panicked workers later left. The Taiwanese conglomerate is China’s largest private sector employer, employing more than one million workers in about 30 factories and research institutes across the country. Foxconn did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

