Home Economy AOF Interim Wall Street Analysis – US Stock Markets Are Back in the Green – 11/22/2022 at 6:20 PM.

AOF Interim Wall Street Analysis – US Stock Markets Are Back in the Green – 11/22/2022 at 6:20 PM.

Nov 23, 2022 0 Comments
Australia lowers growth forecast due to COVID-19

(AOF) – U.S. stock markets edged higher early Tuesday, continuing into the middle session. Investors heard the latest findings from the OECD, which predicts a slowdown in the global economy next year before a rebound in 2024. At 5:30 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.83% at 33,979 points, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.41% at 11,069 points.

US consumer electronics company Best Buy rose 9.69% to $77 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company reported third-quarter net profit of $277 million, or $1.22 per share, compared with $499 million, or $2 per share, a year ago. For the quarter, the group reported adjusted EPS down a third to $1.38, operating margin down 1.9 points to 3.9% on revenue of $10.6 billion, down 10.4%.

Today’s economic statistics

No significant release is expected today.

Values ​​to follow today

Bye

Wall Street-listed Chinese internet giant Baidu posted a 2% third-quarter turnover increase to 4.43 billion euros. Its operating profit was $747 million. Baidu Core’s revenue rose 2% year-over-year to $3.55 billion thanks to Additionally, its online marketing revenue was $2.63 billion, down 4% year-over-year but up 10% from the second quarter.

Best buy

US consumer electronics giant Best Buy reported net profit of $277 million, or $1.22 a share, up from $499 million, or $2 a share, a year earlier. For the quarter, the group reported adjusted EPS down a third to $1.38, operating margin down 1.9 points to 3.9% on revenue of $10.6 billion, down 10.4%. Following better-than-expected results in its third quarter, the group is raising its annual targets.

See also  Coronavirus: July's £37bn residence obtaining increase is busiest month of income in a ten years | Business News

Tel

Dell Technologies has released its third quarter financial results. Revenue was $24.7 billion, down 6%. Operating income was up 68% to $1.8 billion, representing 7.1% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was $2.4 billion, up 22%, representing 9.6% of revenue. Net income from continuing operations was $241 million.

JD.com

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has announced it will cut the salaries of more than 2,000 senior executives by 10% to 20% next year as part of the government’s “public prosperity” campaign. The e-commerce giant made the announcement in an internal letter, which was circulated online and reported by local media.

Zoom in on video contacts

Zoom Video Communications revenue rose 5% to $1.1 billion in the third quarter. The San Jose-based Californian company posted a net profit of more than $48 million. The group now expects revenue of up to $4.38 billion, up from $4.4 billion previously. For the quarter, adjusted EPS was $1.07. Its net cash from operating activities was $295.3 million versus $394 million a year ago.

You May Also Like

Stocks to Watch on Wall Street Today - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Stocks to Watch on Wall Street Today – Tuesday, November 22, 2022

5 and 3 nm chips for TSMC's future US factory

5 and 3 nm chips for TSMC’s future US factory

Domino's Pizza will add 800 Chevrolet Bolt EVs to its US delivery fleet.

Domino’s Pizza will add 800 Chevrolet Bolt EVs to its US delivery fleet.

Bauma 2022: No more diesel!

Bauma 2022: No more diesel!

PayPal: Towards Privatization of the Fight Against Misinformation?

PayPal: Towards Privatization of the Fight Against Misinformation?

Tesla is recalling 321,000 vehicles in the US

Tesla is recalling 321,000 vehicles in the US

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.