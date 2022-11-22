Home Sports The new 7-man football league bets on defence

The new 7-man football league bets on defence

Nov 22, 2022
Like rugby, American football also has its version, which is played with 7 players. In fact, the A7FL (American 7’s Football League) begins its first season on Saturday, which will last until the final day, June 27.

Comprised of 30 teams divided into two divisions, the league is played primarily in the northeastern United States (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland) and Texas. There will be eight regular season games, with three playoff games to be added before the finals.

On a narrower field than an NFL field (100×37 vs. 120×53 in the big leagues), teams have a quarterback, two offensive linemen and four qualified receivers.

But above all, the players don’t wear any protection. No helmet, no shoulder pads. League founder and president Ryan DePaul believes concussions will be greatly reduced because most of them are due to helmet-to-helmet contact. As always for safety, there will be no punts or kick-offs this season.

So, the A7FL could be a way to pass the time (a little) faster while waiting for the NFL to return.

