Your electric car needs a public network to avoid outages

Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher He mentioned him on television on September 11, followed by a lot of mockery on social networks where people were amused by his fanciful statements. But the technology, the senior French official noted, is very real and should become essential in the coming years in most countries where the electric car is developing.

As a reminder, the V2G (“Vehicle to Grid”) consists of equipping electric cars with a bi-directional charging system, which ostensibly allows them to charge their batteries, but restore electricity to the grid in the other direction.

This technology, particularly inspired by V2H (“vehicle to home”) systems in Japan, has long made it possible to provide energy to one’s home in the event of an outage in the public network, benefiting the stability of the network. By reinforcing it during periods of peak consumption: depending on the latter needs, small samples of electricity are drawn from the batteries of electric cars through these two-way terminals.

Conserve battery life and meet a specific need with a very small amount of energy.

As the energy expert explained in the columns of Charles River Associates, this technology must quickly become indispensable to avoid problems.Automotive News : “With the expected sharp increase in the number of electric cars, we will have a real problem with network efficiency when everyone is connected at the same time. Bi-directional charging is the only way to avoid overloading and keep energy bills from exploding due to network stress during peak hours. »Details Robert Stocker, citingstudy It was carried out last September by Charles River Associates. “During the biggest peaks of the year, a fast motorway charging station rarely uses as much electricity as a football stadium or a small town. That’s why we need to anticipate this demand immediately by improving the two-way capacity of today’s networks.He recalled.

It may take a few years for electricity networks to become V2G compliant. But most car manufacturers are currently working on the subject through pilot projects and trials, as well as energy companies and some municipalities.

According to a study by Payne & Company, this will become essential before 2030 and allow players in “smart” charging to make big profits. In short, your soon-to-be grid-connected electric car will supply it directly at peak consumption times. In that case we will even give you some money…