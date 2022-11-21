NFL: Dick Ebersole announced the birth of the American Football League in 2019

Tuesday, March 20, 2018. 12:47 PM

After the NFL and XFL in 2020, another football league will emerge in America.

Dick Ebersol, Vince McMahon’s former partner in the creation of the first XFL, announced the birth of the American Football League on Tuesday. The latter will see the light of day in February 2019, after Super Bowl LIII.

The league will consist of eight teams of 50 players each and the schedule will be 10 weeks long.

Ebersol said the teams will be made up primarily of players who may not make it into the NFL.

“There are 28,000 Division 1 football players, and only 1,700 are employed in the NFL. We’re looking for these Kurt Warners working at the grocery store, and we think we’ll find them,” Ebersole said.

Which cities will add a system will be revealed in the next three months.

It should be noted that in regulations that differ from the NFL, there is no kickoff, while the ball is automatically placed on the 25 line. All touchdowns must be followed by a two-point conversion.