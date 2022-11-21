A meteor crosses the skies of Ontario

Spectacular videos captured the meteor lighting up the sky over Niagara Falls and the CN Tower in Toronto. The “less than one meter” object, named #C8FF042, turned into a fireball, the European Space Agency confirmed.

“A three-foot object struck Niagara Falls in the sky and turned into a harmless fireball,” the agency wrote on social media Saturday morning.

The sound of dynamite in the dead of night

Residents of cities in southern Ontario, from Oakville to Hamilton, took to social media to report being woken up by the loud noise. There was an explosion nearby and the house shook for about 5 seconds,” one user wrote.

According to the European Space Agency, this is the sixth time that global warning systems have detected an asteroid before impact. The last time a meteorite was spotted near Greenland in Hungary was in March.

Good to know: Meteorites are fragments of asteroids. Their variable size is much smaller than that of comets or asteroids. After all, it is characteristic of them that they were able to pass through the atmosphere and land on Earth.

40 to 100 tons of space material

It is estimated that 40 to 100 tons of space objects hit the Earth every day, most of them in the form of very small particles. Large objects strike an average of ten times per year.

However, most asteroids that hit Earth were discovered years, millions of years after their impact, we read on the European Space Agency’s website. However, the ability to detect them is rapidly improving.

