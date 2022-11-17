Timex releases a watch inspired by Dustin Poirier

MMA – Timex has released a watch inspired by former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Timex is an American company specializing in the manufacture of watches. Providing high quality products, the company stands out for maintaining cooperation. Most recently, Timex teamed up with former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. Thus, the American company is inspired and will release a new watch Dustin Boyer.

An elegant design:

on his account instagram, Timex shared images of the watch with Dustin Poirier. Additionally, in the legend, the American company adds: “ Like a diamond, this watch keeps ticking “. In the comments, fans seem excited to wear a watch inspired by their favorite fighter.

Active Man:

Outside the Octagon, Dustin Poirier is a very active man. In fact, aside from his collaboration with Timex, the Louisianan has his own hot sauce company. This sauce, Louisiana Style by Dustin Poirier is the official sauce of the UFC. Apart from business, Diamond Also involved in associations and has started its own foundation, Good Fight Foundation.

What do you think of the collaboration between Timex and The Diamond?