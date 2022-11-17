Home Economy Timex releases a watch inspired by Dustin Poirier

Timex releases a watch inspired by Dustin Poirier

Nov 17, 2022 0 Comments
Timex releases a watch inspired by Dustin Poirier

MMA – Timex has released a watch inspired by former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Timex is an American company specializing in the manufacture of watches. Providing high quality products, the company stands out for maintaining cooperation. Most recently, Timex teamed up with former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. Thus, the American company is inspired and will release a new watch Dustin Boyer.

An elegant design:

on his account instagram, Timex shared images of the watch with Dustin Poirier. Additionally, in the legend, the American company adds: “ Like a diamond, this watch keeps ticking “. In the comments, fans seem excited to wear a watch inspired by their favorite fighter.

Active Man:

Outside the Octagon, Dustin Poirier is a very active man. In fact, aside from his collaboration with Timex, the Louisianan has his own hot sauce company. This sauce, Louisiana Style by Dustin Poirier is the official sauce of the UFC. Apart from business, Diamond Also involved in associations and has started its own foundation, Good Fight Foundation.

What do you think of the collaboration between Timex and The Diamond?

See also  How did the Strasbourg-based OVHCloud fire set the French web on fire?

You May Also Like

A small key truck converted into a monster truck wins the Hot Wheels Legend Tour

A small key truck converted into a monster truck wins the Hot Wheels Legend Tour

"Reading the reasoning of the CNIL, we measure the legal uncertainty that governs our personal data"

“Reading the reasoning of the CNIL, we measure the legal uncertainty that governs our personal data”

Photo

At Mar-a-Lago, Trump supporters eagerly await his ‘big announcement’

Larmee americaine et le CDC suppriment le code concu par

US military, CDC removes Russian-designed code from apps over ‘security’ concerns

Two handy features disappear from the app

Google agrees to pay 40 US states 380 million euros

Google agrees to pay 40 US states 380 million euros

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.