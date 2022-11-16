Qualcomm is releasing an intelligent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Like every year, Qualcomm organizes its Snapdragon Summit to unveil its latest innovations. As a highlight, there is apparently the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will equip all flagships of 2023.

Every year, the ritual is repeated: Qualcomm presents the SoC with great fanfare, which equips most of the flagships released in the following months. The core chip of the smartphone makes it possible to draw a robotic portrait of the capabilities expected from Samsung, Xiaomi and other OnePlus in the future. Here comes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

For its new chip, Qualcomm isn’t promising a revolution in CPU performance, and while the reported 35% gain is significant, it’s focusing on other important improvements. Remember that an SoC is a chip with many components, each of which can impact the usability of your smartphone.

So, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 specifically relies on “Snapdragon Smart,” the name given to everything related to AI at Qualcomm. The company makes a good announcement “ 4.35x higher AI performance “. which allows fast translations in real-time and managing multiple languages ​​in parallel.

Obviously, AI will also play a role in photo processing with an improved ISP for the occasion. Dedicated photo and video engine to handle 200 MB photos and 8K HDR capture. Now, Qualcomm announces that it can better understand a photo by detecting faces, hair, clothing, sky, etc., and then differentiates the image processing for each of these detected elements.

Qualcomm touts improvements made to its Adreno GPU, which will gain 25% in performance. Best of all, support for Vulcan 1.3 allows this Snapdragon to natively manage rading and hardware acceleration for the first time. Unreal Engine’s Metahumans Bluffs Also managed.

AV1 support is included in the decoding to play videos up to 8K HDR at 60 frames per second.

Finally, there’s connectivity, which is necessarily important in a chip for smartphones. Behind the improvements made in 5G is the advent of support Wi-Fi 7 and many other Bluetooth enhancements. Wireless audio should see its latency drop below 48ms, especially in video games.

Smartphones from 2022

The nice surprise is that there is no need to wait until 2023 to find the first smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Qualcomm plans to release the first products by the end of 2022.

Several major brands like Xiaomi, Sony, OnePlus and Asus have already signed up to fit this new chip in their next smartphones.

Note: As part of a press trip organized by Qualcomm, our reporter Kasim Gedfi is in Hawaii to gather news about Snapdragon Summit 2022.

