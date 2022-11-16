Ministry of Economy and Finance releases PLF 2023 Citizens Budget

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has published the Citizens Budget Finance Bill (PLF) for the financial year 2023 on its website.

This simplified document aims to ensure a better understanding of the next year’s Finance Bill and its various provisions.

Therefore, this new issue returns in detail to the four orientations of this PLF, namely strengthening the foundations of the social state, the revival of the national economy through the support of investment, the dedication of the equity territory and finally the budget restructuring. Margins to ensure sustainability of reforms.

He also mentions the tax and customs measures proposed by the PLF 2023, in this regard, “These measures are adopted annually through the provisions of the Finance Act, as part of the government’s efforts to restart the economy” to strengthen the national economy, public revenue collection and ultimately improve the living conditions of citizens.

Also, Citizen Budget presents macroeconomic forecasts, revenue and expenditure and financial requirements of the state budget in a concise and concise manner.

It focuses on classifications of government expenditure while also highlighting tax expenditure.