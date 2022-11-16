Home World Ministry of Economy and Finance releases PLF 2023 Citizens Budget

Ministry of Economy and Finance releases PLF 2023 Citizens Budget

Nov 16, 2022 0 Comments
Le ministère de l'Economie et des finances publie le Budget citoyen du PLF 2023

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has published the Citizens Budget Finance Bill (PLF) for the financial year 2023 on its website.

This simplified document aims to ensure a better understanding of the next year’s Finance Bill and its various provisions.

Therefore, this new issue returns in detail to the four orientations of this PLF, namely strengthening the foundations of the social state, the revival of the national economy through the support of investment, the dedication of the equity territory and finally the budget restructuring. Margins to ensure sustainability of reforms.

He also mentions the tax and customs measures proposed by the PLF 2023, in this regard, “These measures are adopted annually through the provisions of the Finance Act, as part of the government’s efforts to restart the economy” to strengthen the national economy, public revenue collection and ultimately improve the living conditions of citizens.

Also, Citizen Budget presents macroeconomic forecasts, revenue and expenditure and financial requirements of the state budget in a concise and concise manner.

It focuses on classifications of government expenditure while also highlighting tax expenditure.

See also  The Swiss called for elections

You May Also Like

PLF 2023: Ministry of Economy and Finance releases Citizens Budget

PLF 2023: Ministry of Economy and Finance releases Citizens Budget

Normal Arcachon » Pending store opening

Normal Arcachon » Pending store opening

China supports AU membership in G20

China supports AU membership in G20

Psychology: A growth mindset that all workers must develop

Psychology: A growth mindset that all workers must develop

Normal Sète » First store opening in town

Normal Tarps » Pending next opening

The U.S. state capital of Georgia stands behind a sign calling for participation in midterm elections in Atlanta on November 9, 2022.

Senate, Democrats are happy to keep Trump from belching

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.