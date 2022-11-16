Home Technology EDF aims to start preparatory work for the Penly EPRs by mid-2024

EDF aims to start preparatory work for the Penly EPRs by mid-2024

Nov 16, 2022 0 Comments
EDF aims to start preparatory work for the Penly EPRs by mid-2024

Construction of the reactors should begin by the end of 2027, the energy agency said.

At the time of the CEO change – Jean-Bernard Levy will be replaced by the end of the month – EDF faces a double challenge. On the one hand, the group must prevent France from having more cuts this winter. On the other hand, it should prepare to honor the future order for 6 EPR 2 reactors announced by Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of the year.

Regarding this last project, EDF plans to start construction at Benly (Seine-Maritime). From 2024, after Parliament’s approval of the Multi-Year Energy and Climate Plan, which approves the general framework for EPR 2. This was pointed out on Tuesday by Gabriel Oplin, responsible for the project within ‘EDF’. It’s a question of acting “First Concrete” By the end of 2027. Deadlines are highly political. It is a question of whether there is a consensus among political parties about the new nuclear program before the next presidential election. By 2029, Gabriel Oplin said, 7,500 people…

This article is for subscribers only. 76% is left for you to discover.

Good Friday

-70% on digital subscription

Already subscribed?
to login

See also  Finally the logos are very simple to navigate

You May Also Like

Elon Musk fired on Twitter, an engineer criticizes his methods

Elon Musk fired on Twitter, an engineer criticizes his methods

When the Apple Watch defies itself and becomes a contraceptive

When the Apple Watch defies itself and becomes a contraceptive

A Twitter Employee Criticizes Elon Musk, Billionaire Announces He's "Fired"

A Twitter Employee Criticizes Elon Musk, Billionaire Announces He’s “Fired”

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will benefit from Android’s more practical functionality

Extraordinaire in the Meta: Crowland parodies the Metaverse with a hilarious sketch!

Extraordinaire in the Meta: Crowland parodies the Metaverse with a hilarious sketch!

"Our strategy is to survive"

“Our strategy is to survive”

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.