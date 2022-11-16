EDF aims to start preparatory work for the Penly EPRs by mid-2024

Construction of the reactors should begin by the end of 2027, the energy agency said.

At the time of the CEO change – Jean-Bernard Levy will be replaced by the end of the month – EDF faces a double challenge. On the one hand, the group must prevent France from having more cuts this winter. On the other hand, it should prepare to honor the future order for 6 EPR 2 reactors announced by Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of the year.

Regarding this last project, EDF plans to start construction at Benly (Seine-Maritime). From 2024, after Parliament’s approval of the Multi-Year Energy and Climate Plan, which approves the general framework for EPR 2. This was pointed out on Tuesday by Gabriel Oplin, responsible for the project within ‘EDF’. It’s a question of acting “First Concrete” By the end of 2027. Deadlines are highly political. It is a question of whether there is a consensus among political parties about the new nuclear program before the next presidential election. By 2029, Gabriel Oplin said, 7,500 people…