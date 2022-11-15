When the Apple Watch defies itself and becomes a contraceptive

It is very proud to equip its Apple Watch Series 8 with the skin temperature sensor already expected in the previous version, however, the Cupertino company is dedicated to menstrual cycle monitoring to specifically detect the period of ovulation, a period that is prone to temperature rise. Aware that a misunderstanding of the process can lead to serious risks of consequences, Apple has specified that this information should not be used as a contraceptive method to prevent birth.
As the magazine pointed out WiredA new feature from Apple, and usedApple Watch UltraIt comes at a time when other similar technologies have emerged.
This trend has some medical experts reacting, pointing out the risks associated with improper use, reading or understanding of the menstrual monitor.People who don’t understand how complicated fertility is can lead to unwanted pregnancies”. And as the US media pointed out, “These fears are heightened by recent restrictions on abortion rights in the United States, which make it more difficult to terminate unwanted pregnancies, but also to collect and store menstrual cycle data.”. When its Watch Series 8 was announced, Apple made it clear that ovulation detection, like all health data, is encrypted and protected by Face ID.
Menstrual monitoring apps used for contraception
A lack of investment dedicated to women’s health has created a boom in “femtech,” where much more needs to be done. Cycle tracking apps (which rely on user-supplied information) abound in app stores and collect thousands of data. The latter, at the heart of fertility awareness methods, is used by some women as an alternative to the pill or other contraceptive methods.
Apple states on its website that “Cycle Tracker app should not be used for birth control purposes.“And notes that ovulation information is only an estimate. The company does not intend to hit the target in the event of an inaccurate estimate and in no way certifies favorable periods for conception. The company states that monitoring should never be. Used to detect medical conditions that may affect ovulation.”Such as polycystic ovary syndrome“.
A temperature-based sterilization method is highly unreliable
He recalled Wired, the Health app on iOS already gave its users the option to enter their menstrual cycle and their physical symptoms. Depending on the data obtained, the application can predict the date of the upcoming period and the period of ovulation. But according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, this method has a high failure rate. Although most of these apps claim to be birth control, the truth is that people rely on them. As a University of Utah researcher says Wired,”Our people do not have enough knowledge about body and health to really understand that this is not true. It’s a problem with all fertility technologies, but Apple’s is the biggest and most visible”.