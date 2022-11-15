When the Apple Watch defies itself and becomes a contraceptive

It is very proud to equip its Apple Watch Series 8 with the skin temperature sensor already expected in the previous version, however, the Cupertino company is dedicated to menstrual cycle monitoring to specifically detect the period of ovulation, a period that is prone to temperature rise. Aware that a misunderstanding of the process can lead to serious risks of consequences, Apple has specified that this information should not be used as a contraceptive method to prevent birth.

As the magazine pointed out WiredA new feature from Apple, and usedApple Watch UltraIt comes at a time when other similar technologies have emerged.

This trend has some medical experts reacting, pointing out the risks associated with improper use, reading or understanding of the menstrual monitor.People who don’t understand how complicated fertility is can lead to unwanted pregnancies”. And as the US media pointed out, “These fears are heightened by recent restrictions on abortion rights in the United States, which make it more difficult to terminate unwanted pregnancies, but also to collect and store menstrual cycle data.”. When its Watch Series 8 was announced, Apple made it clear that ovulation detection, like all health data, is encrypted and protected by Face ID.