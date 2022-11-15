Unprecedented discovery of 260-million-year-old fossil lake with abundant biodiversity in South Africa – Release

Scientists have discovered a paleolake including well-preserved fossils of plants and insects. His study reveals incredible biodiversity and will help better understand climate change. Unheard of in this part of the world.

Geographical, chronological, biological information was all there. An international team of researchers has discovered a Paleologue in South Africa that is less than 260 million years old. The first results of the site study are published in the journal Communication Biology October 30. Fossils of plants and arthropods (a family of insects) have been found by the thousands in the sedimentary basins of the Karoo region. Biodiversity and conservation status “Exceptional” The fossils have left researchers speechless. Permian deposits are extremely rare compared to other periods of Earth’s history “Plants and insects are rarely seen because they are less well preserved than bones”, Paleontologist Romain Caroste from the National Museum of Natural History, who participated in the project, explains.

The discovery has allowed scientists to fill a gap in knowledge of the ecosystems of the Permian, Earth’s geological period between -299 and -251 million years ago. when Its last stage (Permian-Triassic), which recorded the most severe mass extinction. About 90% consist of species (groups of families of species).