Home Economy Two handy features disappear from the app

Two handy features disappear from the app

Nov 15, 2022 0 Comments

In October 2022, Microsoft announced that it would migrate the applications that provide Microsoft Office into a single application: that is, Microsoft 365. Although this migration will take effect in January 2023, we know that the applications will disappear, even if there are two functions.

Credit: Microsoft

Remember, in October 2022, we announced in our columns Rename Microsoft Office. Rather than a simple change, it’s a small revolution because the software bundled in Microsoft Office will be seen in the application. Microsoft 365.

In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and Office for Windows will become Microsoft 365 with a new icon, New look and more features”, As Microsoft wrote in its FAQ. As Microsoft said, Office.com is slated to transition in November, with the Office apps for Windows, Android, and iOS slated to transition in January 2023.

If we’re to believe Microsoft’s FAQ, new features will come as part of this redesign. Others will be thrown away. In fact, the American company has confirmed By the end of 2022, two practical aspects will disappear.

Two convenient features disappear from the office

The first feature removed is nothing else “Transfer Files”. It allows you to transfer your files between your office application and your computer. The process involves opening a URL and scanning a QR code to connect the two devices and transfer content. For Microsoft, this tool is no longer needed and can easily be replaced by OneDrive. This function will be retired from December 31, 2022.

Another feature that is disappearing from the Office mobile app “Nearby Share”. As the name suggests, this tool is useful for sharing content between nearby Android devices. For the American company, this function does not meet all the current needs of users. therefore, It will be removed from December 31, 2022.

See also  Uber is increasing its financial incentives in the face of driver shortages

Microsoft says these steps were taken to build the Microsoft 365 app on mobile.A subscription that brings together highly collaborative and advanced features in a unified and uniform experience”. As a reminder, these aren’t the only changes coming to the office. Finally, Office and Teams will soon be available in virtual reality Via Meta’s VR Quest headsets.

Source: Neo’s

You May Also Like

Larmee americaine et le CDC suppriment le code concu par

US military, CDC removes Russian-designed code from apps over ‘security’ concerns

Google agrees to pay 40 US states 380 million euros

Google agrees to pay 40 US states 380 million euros

L'application iOS de l'armée américaine parmi des milliers qui ont utilisé sans le savoir du code russe

The US military’s iOS app is among thousands that have unknowingly used Russian code

In British Columbia, a program to deter vagrants began with elevator music

In British Columbia, a program to deter vagrants began with elevator music

Drone spatial

A US military space drone has returned to Earth after 908 days in orbit

A US military space drone has returned to Earth after 908 days in orbit

A US military space drone has returned to Earth after 908 days in orbit

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.