The American Football Association (AAF) is already at risk

Wednesday, March 27, 2019. 1:25 p.m

(Update: Wednesday, March 27, 2019. 2:34 PM)

The Alliance of American Football (AAF) may not survive its first season.

said majority league owner Tom Dunton USA Today Lack of cooperation from the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) could destroy the AAF due to lack of player loans.

“If the players association doesn’t give us young players, we can’t be a development league,” Dunton said. “We are looking at our options, one of which is to close the league. »

The players union did not respond to this USA Today In this case.

Dunton, owner of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, expects to announce his decision within two days.

He invested $250 million in the league last month.

The regular AAF schedule runs through April 14 and the championship is scheduled for April 27.

The AAF is set to hold its eighth conference in 10 weeks of regular season action.

Former Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel officially joined AAF club Memphis Express earlier this month.

The rights to the controversial Manziel belonged to the San Antonio roster, but team executives avoided signing him. This left him free to join any team in the AAF and he joined the Express who had the worst record in the league.