Home Economy Google agrees to pay 40 US states 380 million euros

Google agrees to pay 40 US states 380 million euros

Nov 15, 2022 0 Comments
Google agrees to pay 40 US states 380 million euros

American company Google It has reached a settlement with 40 US states, agreeing to pay them 391.5 million dollars (about 380 million euros) to end an investigation into how the search engine collects user data.

According to a press release from the New Jersey Attorney General, this is the largest multi-state agreement on personal information protection in the United States.

The right to privacy has been violated

According to the coalition of states that led the investigation, the Internet giant violated consumers’ right to privacy by collecting geolocation data without their consent for ad targeting purposes. “We have concluded this investigation based on outdated regulations that we replaced several years ago, in line with the improvements we have made in recent years.”A spokesperson for Google was contacted by AFP.

“Google cannot pretend to provide tools for control over users’ personal information, and then ignore these features to collect and sell data to advertisers, against the express request of Internet users.”New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin was quoted in the press release. “When sites violate consumers’ right to privacy, they put them at risk”He insists.

Data reference

The terms of the agreement require Google to specify more clearly which geolocation data is collected, including when the functionality is disabled in one service and disabled in others (such as a search engine, apps like Google Maps, etc.).

On the contrary European union, the United States does not have a federal law protecting personal data. Some states, such as California or Colorado, have adopted similar texts.

See also  4 billion euros for this new version of Choose France

Google, like its neighbors in Silicon Valley, has been repeatedly criticized for its economic model, which consists of selling highly targeted ad space on a large scale and therefore depends on the data the group collects on Internet users. Using their free apps.

You May Also Like

L'application iOS de l'armée américaine parmi des milliers qui ont utilisé sans le savoir du code russe

The US military’s iOS app is among thousands that have unknowingly used Russian code

In British Columbia, a program to deter vagrants began with elevator music

In British Columbia, a program to deter vagrants began with elevator music

Drone spatial

A US military space drone has returned to Earth after 908 days in orbit

A US military space drone has returned to Earth after 908 days in orbit

A US military space drone has returned to Earth after 908 days in orbit

Colloque L'Afrique et le droit international humanitaire Faculté de droit et de science politique - Amphithéâtre IV Rennes

Colloquium Africa and International Humanitarian Law Faculty of Law and Political Science – Amphitheater IV Rens

Space. A US military space drone has returned to Earth after 908 days in orbit

Space. A US military space drone has returned to Earth after 908 days in orbit

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.