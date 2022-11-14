Senate, Democrats are happy to keep Trump from belching

The U.S. state capital of Georgia stands behind a sign calling for participation in midterm elections in Atlanta on November 9, 2022.

Democrats were happy to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Sunday, a decision that opened a time of reckoning among their Republican rivals.

“This is a cause for celebration,” said House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all smiles, whose party has snagged a non-existent seat to retain the upper house of Congress.

“Who would have thought two months ago that this red tide would turn into a trickle.

Given inflation and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity, opposition leaders had confidently predicted such a wave, even a “tsunami,” during Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Former President Donald Trump, who was omnipresent on the campaign trail, looked to ride the Republican wave to announce a new bid for the White House.

He still has a “big announcement” planned for this Tuesday, but his mood has changed.

– “Damn in the wind” –

On Sunday, he lashed out more aggressively at Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who was a strong ally during his tenure but has sidelined himself since the attack on the Capitol.

“He rigged the election and everyone hates him,” he berated on his reality social network, criticizing Mitch McConnell for not investing enough money in the plague masters’ campaign. , a candidate he supported in Arizona.

The latter’s defeat, like his other one in Nevada, allows Democrats to hold 50 of the 100 seats in the Senate, so Vice President Kamala Harris has the power to make the decision under the Constitution. between elected officials.

This epilogue brightens President Joe Biden’s horizon.

“I feel good and look forward to the next two years,” he commented from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where he met Asian leaders before heading to the G20 summit in Bali.

Democrats are beginning to dream of retaining their majority in the House of Representatives.

“We still think we have a chance to win,” said Nancy Pelosi, while the results of the 20 constituencies are still pending.

According to CNN and ABC, Republicans currently hold 211 of the 218 seats needed for a majority and Democrats 204 to 206.

– “I’m tired of losing” –

Among Republicans, Donald Trump isn’t the only one who wants to settle his scores.

“The old party is dead, it’s time to bury it,” tweeted Senator Josh Hawley, the party’s right-wing figure, calling for “building a new one.”

Earlier in the day, other relatives of Donald Trump appeared to want to challenge the party’s leaders in Congress, whose posts will soon be implemented.

Among moderates, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has been touted as a potential challenger to Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election, blames the Republican billionaire for the defeat.

“This is the third election in a row that Donald Trump has defeated us,” he said on CNN on Sunday. “I’m tired of losing,” he said, taking a little jibe at the conservative media that’s been gaining traction over the past few days.

However, the 76-year-old real estate mogul remains undeniably popular with a segment of the Republican electorate, and polls so far have him the winner of the Republican primary.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, victoriously re-elected and the new star of the hard right, comes in shortly after and could win if the former president’s legal problems disqualify him.

Donald Trump has been the target of multiple investigations for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on Congressional headquarters or the management of the White House archives. Tuesday’s candidacy announcement, however, makes the potential impeachment more subtle.

