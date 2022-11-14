Equivalent to medical degrees in France and abroad

You are a doctor in France but you are moving abroad and want to know if your diploma is valid in your new country? Conversely, do you have a medical degree abroad and want to return to practice in France? This article will help you see it more clearly.

It is the dream of many doctors to go abroad and practice their profession. However, having your diplomas recognized in another country can quickly become a hurdle. It is important to know whether you want to discharge yourself as a doctor, dental surgeon or midwife.

You are going to practice medicine in the EU

Are you a doctor, midwife, dental surgeon or pharmacist and are you going to work in an EU country? Thanks to the equivalence system in place within the EU and the European Economic Area since 2005, your diploma is valid in all EU and EEA countries, as well as in Morocco and Tunisia. For nurses, you must demonstrate at least three years of professional activity and register your diploma with the Directorate of Public Health to obtain equivalent status.

The exact list of diplomas covered by Equality is detailed Text of the 2005 directive.

– If your diploma is not listed, You should request a certificate of recognition of conformity issued by the competent authorities of your country. To get it, it is necessary to justify at least hours of theoretical and practical training. The certificate is valid for recognition of your diploma in your host country.

– If your diploma does not appear in the order and does not match the prescribed number of training, You can still get a certificate from your Competent Authority. You must demonstrate that you have been operating legally for at least three of the five years preceding your application for a certificate of compliance.

– In the last case that all these measures do not allow you to obtain a certificate of conformity from the competent authorities, You must seek approval from the National Management Centre. A panel can evaluate your file and award you the equivalent of your medical degree after training and/or skill tests.

You are going to practice medicine in a country outside the European Union and the European Economic Area

There is no formal equivalence system for medical degrees as there is in the EU with the rest of the world. Hence it is necessary to investigate on a case by case basis. The National Council of Physicians recommends contacting the French embassy in the country you are moving to.

– French medical degrees are not recognized in the US, Singapore and Hong Kong. To train in the medical field there, you have to start your studies again and get local diplomas.

– In Quebec : France has a treaty with Quebec Bilateral agreement It allows French doctors to receive the equivalent of a diploma in Quebec under certain conditions:

1. Must have a medical degree awarded by a French university

2. Have a specified expertise Annexure I of the Arrangement or training in general medicine

3. Must be registered or listed with the Board of Doctors Commission in France

4. Successfully complete a three-month adaptation training in Quebec

You wish to practice a medical profession in France and come from a country outside the European Economic Area, with the exception of Morocco and Tunisia.

Since 2005, it has been possible for professionals with a medical degree in an EU or EEA country or in Morocco or Tunisia to obtain their equivalent status in France.

You wish to practice medicine in France and come from a country outside the European Union except Tunisia and Morocco

Those who have degrees in medicine, pharmacy, dental surgery and midwifery in a country outside the EU must follow a specific procedure to obtain a qualification equivalent to their diploma in France. It takes place in four stages:

1. First, you must pass Knowledge Verification Tests (CVS). There are two EVC sessions per year and you can take these exams more than once. EVCs are written tests that assess fundamental and practical knowledge.

2. On successful completion of these EVCs, you will follow A two-year integration course in a public or private health institution. This course is undertaken under the supervision of your specialist trainer.

3. At the end of these two years, you must Submit a file to the National Management Center. The accreditation commission for your specialty then meets and gives its opinion on your file.

4. After his approval, the Minister of Health gives you Authorization to practice in France.