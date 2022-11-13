These tiny robotic fingers allow humans to interact with insects

These tiny fingers allow safe contact with insects. The possibilities of this invention are endless.

The fingers Humans are too big to safely interact with insects, but technology can give us a trickier option. Created by scientists from the University of Ristomegan Thanks to “microfingers” soft robotics It allows humans to interact with insects. Just 1.20 cm long and 3.5 mm wide, these tiny fingers connect liquid metal pressure sensors to “muscles” equipped with air-pressure balloons, providing enough force to touch the insect without injuring it. The human operator controls the small arm with robotic gain.

To test this technology, the researchers used microfingers to measure the reaction force of a tree’s legs and trunk. The creature’s 10 milliNewton foot force matches previous estimates — something science hasn’t been able to directly verify until today.

This technique is useful for studying forces Insects. That being said, the team of researchers envisions their discovery as useful for other interactions on a microscopic scale, especially with the help of augmented reality glasses that provide a more accurate and detailed view. Future versions may even one day enable scientists to communicate directly Bacteria and other viruses.

As with many such scientific discoveries, the challenge now is how to translate this discovery into a practical product. Ritsumegan’s team cautioned that this is proof of concept and only a “representative study.” It may take a long time for this technology to be fully tested and considered for mass production. Either way, it allows us to dream of a future where humans can grasp small objects in a more natural way.