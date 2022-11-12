ranking. Morocco is the second richest country in terms of heritage in Africa

The Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communications said that Morocco is considered the second richest country in terms of heritage on the African continent, according to a ranking by the American site USNEWS.

According to the ranking results published by the ministry on its official Facebook page, Morocco is ranked 16th in the world and second on the African continent, ahead of Egypt at sixth in the world.

Apart from Egypt and Morocco, South Africa (23rd in the world), Tunisia (51st), Kenya (54th), Algeria (69th), Ghana (73rd), Zambia (78th) and Cameroon (80th) are on the list. Among the ten richest countries in Africa’s heritage.

Globally, Italy tops the list, followed by Greece, Spain, France and Mexico.

The USNEWS ranking is based on a variety of criteria, including a country’s history, access to tangible and intangible heritage, number of historic sites, and areas of cultural and geographic attractions.

USNEWS believes that when assessing a country’s global contribution, its traditions often come to mind, and that countries with a rich heritage represent history with their culture.