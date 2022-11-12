In 1000 years, man should be like Mindy

To create this robot portrait, the company compiled a lot of scientific research, expert opinions, and then used a 3D designer. “The body has changed physically due to constant use of smartphones, laptops and other technologies,” the telco elaborated in a press release. Broadcast by “This interests me”.

Indeed, intensive use of new technologies is not without physical and motor consequences. “Sitting in front of a computer for hours at the office can cause your torso to pull in front of your hips instead of being straight and aligned,” notes Caleb Back, a health and wellness expert who collaborated with Toll Free Forwarding.

In the same matter



Are smartphones making us stupid? Teachers and parents have noticed it for a long time: young people are paying attention less and less. Is it the smartphone’s fault? Yes! A recent study conducted on teenagers confirms that the more time they spend on their phones, the harder it is for them to concentrate. What is logically detrimental to learning: How can you remember the lesson if you are not actually there during the lesson?

Future humans may develop a large inner eyelid to protect against excessive light exposure from screens

One elbow is bent at 90°

Another physical change linked to smartphone addiction: Future humans may also have one elbow permanently bent at 90°.