In 1000 years, man should be like Mindy

To create this robot portrait, the company compiled a lot of scientific research, expert opinions, and then used a 3D designer. "The body has changed physically due to constant use of smartphones, laptops and other technologies," the telco elaborated in a press release.
Indeed, intensive use of new technologies is not without physical and motor consequences. “Sitting in front of a computer for hours at the office can cause your torso to pull in front of your hips instead of being straight and aligned,” notes Caleb Back, a health and wellness expert who collaborated with Toll Free Forwarding.
Future humans may develop a large inner eyelid to protect against excessive light exposure from screens
One elbow is bent at 90°
Another physical change linked to smartphone addiction: Future humans may also have one elbow permanently bent at 90°.