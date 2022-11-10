Home World Union for the Mediterranean at COP 27 Union for the Mediterranean at COP 27 Will Smith Nov 10, 2022 0 Comments Tweet on Twitter Share on Facebook Google+ Pinterest Union for the Mediterranean (UFM), United Nations Environment Program – Mediterranean Action Plan (UNEP-MAP) And this PRIMA Foundation, as well as the group of most relevant climate action organizations in the region. In an innovative approach, there will be a pavilion Independent Network of Mediterranean Experts on Environment and Climate Change (MedECC) as scientific advice for its operations. MedECC brought together more than 600 scientists from 35 countries and published the full in 2019. First Scientific Assessment Report Environment and impact of climate change in the Mediterranean region. Located in the Blue Zone of COP2, the pavilion will host relevant events and working meetings, and will provide an exceptional opportunity to highlight these key challenges and to explain, share and intensify efforts implemented in the region. From Nobel laureate in physics Giorgio Parisi, former director of the Earth Institute and renowned economist Geoffrey Sachs, from Prince Albert II of Monaco to Princess Rahim Al-Ali of Jordan, many prominent figures are scheduled to intervene during the pavilion’s operation. Among the many events planned, we have selected a few: A workshop-discussion between journalists and scientists on how to make climate change easier to understand, led by Maria Cafaro, editor-in-chief of Tg3 at RAI. Provision of Earth observation data collected by the European Union space program Copernicus to measure the impact of sea level rise on UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Highlights of 3 exciting reports to be published at MedECC 2023 7 Launch of the Energy Efficiency in Buildings Program funding large-scale projects to replace sand construction in southern Mediterranean countries. See also Ruby Princess: New South Wales premier apologises over cruise ship outbreak Oxford University scientists will present the results of their research on future water and energy strategies in resource-scarce areas in the MENA region. Read more Tweet on Twitter Share on Facebook Google+ Pinterest You May Also Like COP27 faced the eternal fiscal equation COP27: 600 million euros for change in South Africa The Sharm el-Sheikh Agenda identifies 30 goals to build resilience COP27: The importance of the last UN climate conference Trek’In Gazelles 2022 is organized from 10th to 15th November “Defense” budget: Senate opposes changing Agirc-Arrco contributions About the Author: Will Smith "Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie." Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ