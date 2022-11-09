Ubisoft would have made a radical decision

It is very difficult to convince PC gamers and they want to stay on Steam. Recognizing this problem, Ubisoft may downgrade.

If one thing is certain, it’s very difficult to move a PC player from the platform he’s used to. In this environment, steam acts as a strong fortress and strong, its habits are very difficult to get rid of. Ubisoft will have good reason to return to Valve’s platform after dropping out in 2019.

Is Ubisoft finally returning to Steam?

Last Ubisoft game released on Steam Tests will rise Since 2019, the publisher has released its new PC titles exclusively on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, without specifying its policy on the matter. Be it Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in 2020 or this year’s Roller Champions, none of them have the honor of being released on the iconic PC platform. But correctly reported PC gamer, YoobieRE Currently working on the equivalent of SteamDB, but found some new entries on Ubisoft’s platform for Ubisoft Connect, specifically mentioning “Internal Dev/QC – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and “Roller Champions Steam”.

So we can conclude without getting wet that something is brewing on Valve’s side with Ubisoft. But logically, games will always need the Ubisoft Connect client, even via the popular platform, and these entries are the first step towards this integration. For the record, versions of Ubisoft games on the Epic Games Store include Ubisoft Connect integration, so there’s no reason why it should be any different on Valve.

All we have to do is wait for an official communication on the matter, but the approach is commendable and clearly seems to be succeeding in attracting more PC players. Publishers need to realize that it is impossible to drive users away from Valve’s behemoth. A question of habit but improving ease of use and time.