The Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 should go there

After the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S20 and S21 are on offer. Samsung is rolling out the Android 13 update with One UI 5 early in Europe.

Android 13, like every version of Android, was first released on Google phones, the Pixels, before being modified by each manufacturer. After OppoVivo and OnePlusWith Android 13 A UI 5 arrived On the Galaxy S22 from October 24, 2022.

Samsung today rolled out a new batch of Android 13 updates. Now older Korean smartphones like the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 will enjoy the latest version of Google’s operating system and the new interface One UI 5.

Android 13, One UI 5 and latest security update

Initially deployed in Germany, this update is arriving in France fast. The update also includes the November 2022 security update for Android. Samsung One UI 5 and Google Android 13 bring various changes. As a reminder, One UI 5 focuses on improving customization. The lock screen, for example, is impressiveiOS 16 for iPhones.

To install One UI 5, nothing could be simpler. All you have to do is go to phone settings and go to software update. There, if you have a compatible phone, the update will be delivered to you. Feel free to try later if nothing is provided.

Samsung is officially offering the first public beta of One UI 5, its new Android 13 interface. On the program, a relatively minor update with some additions, but no revolution.

