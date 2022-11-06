Home Technology Samsung’s next ultrawide monitor is an outlier

Nov 06, 2022 0 Comments
Aberrant is the only word that comes to mind when looking at the specifications of the future Samsung Odyssey monitor, which will no doubt be announced at CES 2023. It was released during the AMD keynote.

Source: November 2022 AMD Keynote

Samsung has been making super-wide (ultra-wide) gaming monitors for years, We tested the Odyssey Neo G9, but his latest is the most impressive of all. In fact, the latest 49-inch Odyssey PC screen has an “8K” definition, which was announced during the dedicated keynote. For AMD Radeon 7000.

Assuming the same 32:9 display aspect ratio as the current Odyssey Neo G9 model, that gives a resolution of 7680×2160 pixels, or the equivalent of two 4K monitors. But what’s really amazing is how quickly the screen can push those pixels.

900 Hz… There is a catch though!

According to PC Gamer, Samsung says it can handle this display Up to 900 Hz refresh rateMaximum output The new Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX Who uses A DisplayPort 2.1 port. Finally, there’s a catch: you can only achieve this ridiculous speed at the highest definition of half-8K or 1440p. At 4K (3840 × 1080 pixels), the screen goes up to 480 Hz, and in its own definition “only” 165 Hz.

Since Nvidia’s most powerful cards are throttled by their DisplayPort 1.4 port, you’ll need a new Radeon card to achieve ridiculous refresh rates at this benchmark.

This new Odyssey, which we can discover at CES 2023, has a mini-LED panel with quantum dots, a curve index of 100R and RGB lighting on the back.

