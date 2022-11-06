‘I made Twitter grow too fast’: Social network co-founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk acquisition

Ever since he took over Twitter on October 27-28, Elon Musk hasn’t stopped talking about him. The dismissal by email, the paid certification, the misinformation, the repeated confrontations on Twitter, the methods of Tesla’s eccentric owner are so shocking that they care.

On Friday, before certifying in an email to Twitter employees, the billionaire closed the offices of the San Francisco headquarters (or not).Ensure the safety of every employee“.Even staff badges have been deactivated.”If you go to work, go home.”Can you read the email sent to the teams?

Between the misunderstanding and the bitterness, several Twitter employees spoke out on the social network. “I’m heartbroken, but it’s been an extraordinary adventure.” Hired a fired employee from Miami. “I am glad to have lived in the golden age of grace and mercy“Added one of his colleagues.”Be proud of everything we’ve done and how we’ve done it“, published Damien Vielle, general manager of the company in France.

Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter in March 2006 With Noah Glass, Biz Stone, Evan Williams. In a November 2021 email to his teams, the computer scientist behind the first tweet in history announced that he was stepping down from Twitter management to focus on Square, one of the payments companies in the US. -United.