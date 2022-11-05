In Normandy, exile was inevitable in the face of rising waters

INVESTIGATION – With half of the Normandy coast threatened by the sea, the Manche department has voted an envelope of 8 million euros to fund the first transfers to land. On the coast, however, properties continue to fall apart.
Maritime Normandy as we know it today, the “end of the world” capes of the Cotentin, the white cliffs of the Seine-Maritime, the salt meadows of the Canal or even the long fine sandy beaches of the Calvados live in this century? The answer is now known: no. Created a few years ago by the Normandy Regional Council “Explain Local Policies”Norman Zieg, relying on the work of a team of 23 researchers and professors from the universities of Caen, Rouen and Le Havre, found that more than 50% of linear The coastline of three coastal departments is directly threatened by rising water. “The only thing this question doesn’t know is when it will happen…”, By Jean Morin, President of the Manche Department Council.
Strong swells, tidal coefficients above 95, regular erosion of massifs, frequent storms, floods, gradual rise in sea level…