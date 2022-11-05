Home World Grand Fries Talents » Suburbs of Bordeaux (Gironde)

Nov 05, 2022 0 Comments
Big Fresh » Ajaccio, Angers, Antibes, Brest, Calais, La Rochelle
Big new

A Grand Fries supermarket is waiting to open soon in Dalens, a suburb of Bordeaux in the Gironde. So welcome to Thalenzais and Thalenzais…

Grand Fresh Talents Gironde

We can say that the supermarket and hypermarket brand Grand Fries shines by its absence in the town of Dalnes in the Gironde, on the outskirts of Bordeaux. Talençais and Talençaises have to go to another city if they want to go to a supermarket of this mark.

Fortunately, this nearby store is also located on the outskirts of Bordeaux. Talençais and Les Talençaises are just a stone’s throw from this point of sale for excellent fresh produce.

Grand Fries near Dalens

People are very motivated to eat fresh products, so it is necessary to visit the nearest store. It is also located on the outskirts of Bordeaux in the town of Mérignac. Fortunately, this point for new products is only a stone’s throw from Talençais and Talençaises.

So the exact address of this nearby supermarket is 46 Av. de la Grange Noire, 33700 Mérignac, France.

Address 1: 46 Av. de la Grange Noire, 33700 Merignac, France

More info

You liked this article about the Grand Frais Talence store in Gironde. So now find more information about the topics discussed in the article below…

Grand Fries France (except Talons)

Grand Fries covers mostly French territory. However some openings are planned for 2023 and 2024. Discover the brand’s news in France. This is by clicking on the link below:

Big Fresh France

Other openings in the city

It’s happening now in Talons for shopping fans. Apart from the new products, other brands are eagerly waiting. The most popular among locals is undoubtedly Primark.

See also  First black and gay woman to be White House spokeswoman

Discover brands opening soon in the Gironde city on the outskirts of Bordeaux. This is by clicking on the symbol of your choice below:

Grand Fresh Opening Talents

You should check out this supermarket brand coming to your geographic region of Gironde on the outskirts of Bordeaux. So tell us here in the comments below this page. Your feedback helps the brand to choose the next address to open a point of sale.

So welcome to Girondins and Girondines. Finally, your opinion matters!

