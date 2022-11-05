Home World Algeria rejects Mohammed VI’s invitation to Abdelmadjid Debon

Algeria rejects Mohammed VI’s invitation to Abdelmadjid Debon

Nov 05, 2022 0 Comments
Algeria rejects Mohammed VI's invitation to Abdelmadjid Debon

During the Arab Summit held in Algiers on November 1 and 2, Bourita announced that Algerian President Mohammed VI had sent an invitation to Morocco to “negotiate”. EFE. “There is no such crude and inelegant maneuver that fools no one

than a clumsy justification for the king’s last-minute evasion

Mohamed VI”, ultimately did not participate in the Arab summit, we can read in an article by the official Algerian news agency APS published on Friday.

Read: King Mohammed VI invites Algerian president to Morocco

In this reaction to Bourita’s declaration, Algeria condemns the latter’s behavior at the summit, accusing him of “walking the corridors of the summit in search of something.

To serve him foolishly instead of an idle journalist

Participate constructively with their peers in discussions

Critical challenges facing the Arab world

A new world order in the making.” The article evokes a “long series of provocations” since the Moroccan minister arrived in Algiers, recalling his statement aimed at making people believe that a representative of the Polisario Front was participating in the summit.

Read: Reasons behind King Mohammed VI’s cancellation of Arab summit

The article believes that Borita tried to boycott the Arab summit after Mohammed VI’s participation failed. However, the Moroccan sovereign confirmed his participation in the meeting “by a verbal note addressed to the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” in which “requests were submitted for more flights and landings of 10 planes to transport the King, Crown Prince and others of the royal delegation,” the APS article points out.

See also  Biden announced $1 billion in funding for Middle East food security

You May Also Like

Big Fresh » Ajaccio, Angers, Antibes, Brest, Calais, La Rochelle

Grand Fries Talents » Suburbs of Bordeaux (Gironde)

Meknès: Les nuitées touristiques en hausse de 52% à fin septembre

The number of tourists increased by 52% at the end of September

Plus de 19.000 réfugiés burundais retournent chez eux

More than 19,000 Burundian refugees return home – Agence Africa

Launch of presidential election campaign

Launch of presidential election campaign

Canada wants to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025

Canada wants to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025

A preventable tragedy, experts say

A preventable tragedy, experts say

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.