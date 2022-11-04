The number of tourists increased by 52% at the end of September

Compared to the same period in 2021, the National Tourism Observatory (ONT) indicated that at the end of September 2022, there was a 52% increase in tourist nights in classified accommodation establishments in the city of Meknes.

According to UNWTO data, there were a total of 121,907 overnight stays in the first nine months of 2022 compared to 79,991 overnight stays in the same period in 2021.

In terms of category hotel arrivals, it reached 74,633 at the end of September 2022, as against 49,589 in the same period of the previous year, a decline of 69%.

The average stay during this period was two days, the same as in 2021, ONT notes that this variation is particularly due to the increase recorded by the main launch markets, including France, l Italy, Germany, Holland. , Spain, United Kingdom and Arab countries.

September saw a 35% increase compared to the same month in 2021, with a total of 16,410 overnight stays.

The number of rooms operating during this period was 1,530 units, of which 685 were 4 stars, 526 were 3 stars and 159 were 2 stars.