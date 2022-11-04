Home Technology Single Day 2022: The best direct Chinese Black Friday deals

Single Day 2022: The best direct Chinese Black Friday deals

Nov 04, 2022 0 Comments
China's Best Live Single Day 2022 Black Friday Deals

Launched earlier this year, this high-end smartphone is not short on arguments, starting with its power provided by one of the most powerful chips of 2022, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. GB RAM and 128 GB storage space.

But the main advantage Xiaomi 12 is on his camera. The latter has a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with an optical stabilizer, 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle and 5-megapixel telemacro. Images captured are accurate and enhanced by the advanced feature-rich software suite including Xiaomi ProFocus, which automatically improves sharpness.

Source: Anthony Voner – Friendroid

The Xiaomi 12 sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Finally, it benefits from a good autonomy powered by a 4500 mAh battery. The latter supports 67 W fast charging, but supports 50 W wireless charging and reverse charging.

Usually offered at 620 euros, for single days, it is available on AliExpress 445 euros Thanks for the promo code SDXFR11.

See also  Windows 11: Microsoft likes Apple

You May Also Like

More and more advertisers are leaving Twitter

More and more advertisers are leaving Twitter

RewindAI, l'appli qui promet beaucoup...

Rewind, an app that lets you discover everything you’ve seen, read or heard

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Communities Launches in France: Everything You Need to Know

The White House deleted the tweet after Twitter intervened

The White House deleted the tweet after Twitter intervened

Image 1 : Un premier Ryzen 5 7600X à deux CCD déniché

The first Ryzen 5 7600X with two CCDs was discovered

China's Best Live Single Day 2022 Black Friday Deals

China’s Best Live Single Day 2022 Black Friday Deals

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.